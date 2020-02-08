BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Islamic insurance company Takaful Brunei Friday launched a new lounge that provides exclusive services for business owners and corporate entities at its headquarters in Beribi.



Corporate clients will be able to seek advice on Islamic insurance products and services at the specialised Takaful Brunei Corporate lounge.

In a press statement, Takaful Brunei said the new facility allows corporate clients access to private meeting rooms and an experienced Takaful Brunei Corporate team will provide on-the-spot quotations for non-advisory products.

The lounge caters to companies of all sizes with physical asset and operational protection; human asset protection as well as professional and legal liability protection.

With the slogan ‘Prioritising Business Protection’, Takaful Brunei Corporate will advise customers any gaps in their Takaful and/or insurance protection programmes to ensure property and human asset protection.

Takaful relationship consultants will also offer information on extensive protection coverage programmes, which are aimed at supporting industrialisation and economic growth.

It is hoped that Takaful Brunei Corporate would offer greater convenience and better customer experience with its tailored corporate products, business and project protection consultation.

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah launched the corporate lounge in his capacity as chairman of Takaful Brunei.