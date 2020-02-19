BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that is perfect for your urban commute?

Then the Hyundai Venue might just be the right SUV for you.

Launched by Setia Motors last month, the Venue is the latest compact SUV to join Hyundai’s growing product lineup.

An all-new entry SUV for budget-conscious consumers, the comfortable Venue is packed with connectivity and safety features that make it a reliable travel companion.

The Venue incorporates Hyundai’s bold cascading grille, ensuring the vehicle bridges the fine line between stylish and sporty.

The Scoop took the Venue on a spin this weekend and see for ourselves why this SUV might soon be a public favourite.

The Venue may be designed for an urban performance, but its 2WD multi traction control ensures that you maintain optimal driving performance, be it in a concrete jungle or driving under muddy or sandy conditions.



The traction control system allows the motorist to control the vehicle while shifting driving conditions.

The Venue features standard safety features such as reverse parking distance warning and rear view monitor.

The technologies incorporated in the new car model also enhance the driver’s confidence, making your driving adventures a relaxing experience.

You can also put on your favourite music or listen to your favourite radio station on Venue’s advanced infotainment system.

Featuring an 8-inch audio touchscreen display system and rearview monitor, the Venue makes information easily visible while the three-dial air-conditioning controller offers easy and intuitive control.

Performance-wise, the Venue is fitted with Hyundai’s Gamma 1.6 litre four cylinder engine.

The multi-port injection engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or automatic. Based on internal estimates, the Venue can deliver up to 13.9 km per litre.

There are a range of exterior colours to choose for your new Hyundai Venue: Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Galactic Gray, Cosmic Gray, Phantom Black, The Denim, Exotic Green, Acid Yellow, Lava Orange, Fiery Red and Intense Blue.

All Hyundai vehicles sold in Brunei are covered with a five year/150,000km warranty.

Interested to know more about the Venue? You can visit Hyundai Brunei’s Instagram page and staff at its Beribi showroom would be happy to show you around and book a test drive.