Whether you’re a small or large company, managing and keeping track of HSE-related incidents can be a headache.

Enter NuaraSAFE: a web-based and fully integrated health, safety and environment management software that allows for easy and efficient reporting, tracking and management of incidents, near misses, audits and investigations.

The Brunei edition of NuaraSAFE is the first of its kind — tailored specifically for the needs of Bruneian companies and organisations, as well as local regulatory requirements.