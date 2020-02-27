BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – His Majesty Sultan Hj Hassanal Bolkiah Wednesday raised concerns on the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism’s (MPRT) weaknesses in achieving its production targets for the agriculture and fisheries sectors.



Listing out a range of issues during an unscheduled visit to the ministry, the monarch in his titah said insufficient data makes it difficult to determine the country’s success in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

His Majesty said MPRT’s 2016-2020 strategic plan has targeted a gross output increase in the primary resources industry from $511 million in 2015 to $1.8 billion in 2020, an average increase of 28.8 percent per year.

For the tourism sector, MPRT aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 218,000 in 2015 to 450,000 in 2020, an average increase of 5.9 percent each year.

“But to what extent has this goal been achieved? It is difficult to determine due to the lack of data particularly in the agriculture and fisheries sectors,” the monarch said.

He added that insufficient data also made it difficult to estimate the number of job opportunities in the two sectors.

It is hoped that the contribution of agriculture, fisheries and forestry would increase from one per cent of GDP in 2015 to five per cent of GDP by 2020, while the income from the tourism sector is expected to reach $335 million by 2020.

Brunei only managed to achieve five percent rice self-sufficiency in 2017.

The sultan said the ministry cannot look back, but must be motivated in achieving its rice self-sufficiency target of 11 percent by 2020.

Monopoly prevention

His Majesty also warned the ministry against using wealth as the deciding factor in awarding projects to the private sector.

“If this happens, all projects will be monopolised by the rich or large companies.



“Privatisation is not intended for the government to ‘rest’ or for the government to just stand on the sidelines and simply be content with the achievements of the private sector,” he said, adding that all policymakers must understand this.

The sultan said leaders must treat people equally according to the specified guidelines and consider things thoroughly before making any decisions.

“A defining feature of imbalance or weakness is that leaders do not trust their subordinates or leaders are unwilling to accept the views of other officials despite their good intentions,” he added.

He said the commercial rice cultivation project in Kandol, Belait is a major challenge facing the government.

“This project has been allocated 500 hectares of land. The relevant parties associated with this project should always be alert to make sure the project runs smoothly and that they are ready to overcome any problems.”

The monarch also stressed the importance of research, particularly the risks of pesticide use on the river near the project site.

Failure of Bio-Innovation Corridor project

The sultan said the Bio-Innovation Corridor project, previously known as Brunei Agro-Technology Park, in Tungku, Gadong has failed to achieve its target due to the incompetence of its planners.

The government in 2009 invested $20 million on the Bio-Innovation Corridor, which was initially earmarked as an industrial park to attract foreign investors in developing Brunei’s manufacturing and halal industries.

“Despite efforts to offer the area several times to domestic and foreign investors for fruit and vegetable cultivation, the response was not encouraging and in the end we can consider this ‘buried’,” he said.

Consumer safety

The monarch also brought up consumer safety issues in relation to the use of pesticides and preservatives on produce.

He questioned whether action has been taken to ensure consumers’ safety and whether it has been implemented consistently.

In the titah, he called on the ministry to ensure the quality of fruits, vegetables and fish is monitored and controlled before they are sold to the public and for them to be free from any harmful pesticides and preservatives.

He added that interest in farming is low, with the majority of farmers comprising retirees who are doing it part-time.

“If this continues, it is doubtful that we will see the agriculture sector develop, so what should we do? The answer is we must change immediately,” he said.

The sultan said the government should also look into the large number of foreigners taking up the available space at vegetable markets such as the Tamu Selayun market as well as price controls.



Fisheries

The monarch said the fisheries industry has yet to meet the country’s needs and is still very dependent on the supply of fish from neighbouring countries.

“Local operators are seen as sinking and upon observation, many of the fishing boats at the Serasa Fish Landing Complex are owned by locals but the output cannot compete with supplies from outside.

“Marine resources are among the industries that have the potential to grow the country’s revenue, but it requires human resources and the expertise of the industry to mobilise them,” he added.

Speaking on forestry, the sultan said news of illegal logging particularly for gaharu, or sandalwood, across the border meant that monitoring and control are poor.



“If this continues, it can erode this valuable asset.”

Tourism

His Majesty acknowledged that Brunei needs more places of attractions and tourism facilities, but said this can be overcome as the country implements its future development plans.

“What is more important for us now is to take care of what we have. Take care and keep it as good as possible so that it looks nice and clean, not dingy and dirty,” he added.