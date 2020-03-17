BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The $1.6 billion Temburong bridge will be open to the public on Tuesday, nearly six years after it started construction to provide an alternative route that connects Brunei’s most remote district with the capital.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Second Minister of Finance and Economy (MoFE) YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said the bridge will be open daily from 6am to 10pm.

The decision to open the bridge ahead of schedule came after the government banned Brunei citizens and residents, including expats from leaving the country in a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The travel ban includes exiting and commuting through immigration posts bordering Malaysia.

Bruneians who previously commute to and from Temburong have to pass through three immigration posts via Limbang, Malaysia.

The 30km oversea bridge is expected to reduce the travel time between Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts.

The minister said certain criteria have been put in place for motorists using the bridge.

Only Brunei-registered vehicles in Class I, III, IV and VI are allowed to use the bridge, while Brunei-registered commercial vehicles (Class V) are required to apply for permission from the Bridge Maintenance Office.

Foreign-registered commercial vehicles are advised to continue using the designated ASEAN Highway 150 (AHISO) route.

Users must adhere to the 80 km/h speed limit set for personal/private vehicles and the 65 km/h speed limit for commercial vehicles. In cases of emergency, users can contact the Operation Centre via Darussalam 123 line.

Following the completion of the bridge, the management and maintenance of the bridge have been handed over to the Ministry of Development’s Department of Roads under the Department of Public Works on March 9.



YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin, who is co-chair of the national committee for the Brunei-Muara and Temburong bridge, said works are under way to install CCTV cameras and cables.

Jalan Kota Batu is also undergoing expansion work and is expected to be completed by the end of April, he added.

The maintenance team, which comprises staff from the Ministry of Development and Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, is tasked to control and ensure users’ safety and well-being.

A patrol team will be on site to control traffic, he said, adding that the Royal Brunei Police Force will assist in ensuring smooth traffic flow.

The minister added that authorities will conduct continuous monitoring and the bridge will be closed down any time during adverse weather conditions or instances that warrant the closure of the bridge.

In an interview with The Scoop on the sidelines of the press conference, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof advised motorists to avoid non-essential travel through the bridge.

He reminded users to practise caution and to abide by safety and traffic regulations.

He added that while the Brunei-Muara and Temburong district passenger boat services are still operating, a limit has been imposed on the number of passengers.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam and boat operators will provide hand sanitisers and soap at the Bandar Seri Begawan boat terminal and Bangar Passenger Terminal for passengers before boarding, he said.

Queries on the bridge can be directed to the Darussalam line 123 or emailed to the Bridge Maintenance Office.