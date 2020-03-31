BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – JobCentre Brunei (JCB) has rolled out a revamped website that features automated job matching recommendations to connect employers and jobseekers in filling vacancies.

In a press statement issued on Monday, JCB said the new system was launched on March 27 to help jobseekers find employment and for employers to hire the right talents.

The website now offers new features that include integrated dashboards, streamlined training opportunities, expanded search filters and individual social media links.

JCB said the system is more stable and also provides improved communication channels, analytics for reporting while users can select from 1,000 skills to show job applications and descriptions.

Job matching and analysis were previously done manually in the old system, which was released in 2015.

There are currently 9,383 active jobseekers and more than 700 vacancies listed on the website.

New jobseekers are encouraged to sign up to the system using their e-Darussalam accounts, while new companies can use their Registration of Companies and Business Names (ROCBN) numbers.

Jobseekers and employers who are already account-holders on JobCentre Brunei can log into the new system and activate their profile as well as job application or advertisement status.

The public can also access the website to view the top featured employers, trending jobs in the market, listed jobs or jobseekers filtered by categories and upcoming training sessions.

The JCB system upgrade project was carried out in collaboration with Dynamik Technologies and Liferay India Private Limited.

Any enquiries or concerns can be directed to the JCB hotline at 8239933, or feedback can be submitted via the website in the Contact Us section.