The Ministry of Education is calling for donations of electronic devices, such as new or used computers, laptops and tablets, to support its online learning initiative and provide equal learning opportunities for underprivileged students.

Schools nationwide are conducting online classes from March 30 until May 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

About 52,000 students are attending government schools from primary to sixth form level nationwide, according to a press statement issued on Saturday.

Before laptops or other devices can be given to students in need, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry (AITI) will review the devices to ensure they meet the minimum specifications.

The devices will be refurbished, which includes system diagnosis, reformatting and installation of necessary applications for online learning purposes.

The minimum specifications of the devices are as follows:

Computers and laptops

Processor: 2.0GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Hard disk: 250 GB

Operating system: Win 10/8.1

Graphics: at least 128MB graphics memory

Network: wireless connectivity

Others: keyboard, built-in camera, speaker and microphone in working condition

Tablets

Operating system: Android 5.0 or above OR iOS 11 or above

Members of the public can donate their devices at two venues:

Brunei-Muara: Block A, IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus, Jalan Muara Belait: IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus

Collections begin from April 13 and will run until May 14. Collection times are from 8.30am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Venues are closed every Friday, Sunday and on public holidays. During Ramadan, they will be open from 8.30am to 1.30pm but the days remain unchanged.

Those who wish to donate can get more information by contacting 7362955/7410106/7410107/7410108 (office hours only) or by sending an email to info@aiti.gov.bn.