BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will join other Southeast Asian leaders in a special ASEAN summit to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic through a video conference for the first time on April 14.

The ASEAN leaders will also hold a video conference for the ASEAN Plus Three Special Summit with the heads of government of China, Japan and South Korea on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Prime Minister’s Office in press statement on Monday.

The special summits aim to discuss measures to increase preparedness and coordination efforts among ASEAN governments to contain and stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the region.

These summits will also further strengthen the coordination works in preparing a standardised response in handling the disease, said the statement.

The leaders are expected to share efforts and initiatives in tackling the socio-economic and environmental impact of COVID-19.

“The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN Plus Three Special Summit have proven that the longstanding and close cooperation between ASEAN member states and dialogue partners are significant in tackling the global issue faced by the world today.

“Exchanges, coordination and support between ASEAN together with China, Japan and Korea play an important factor in banishing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 that have claimed more than 100,000 lives around the world,” the statement added.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the special summits as the ASEAN chair this year.

Vietnam last month postponed the ASEAN leaders’ summit from April to end of June due to the spread of COVID-19.