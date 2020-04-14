BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has called for close cooperation and solidarity among ASEAN member states to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Speaking at the virtual ASEAN summit on COVID-19, the monarch said the sharing of information, experiences and public health measures is important to improve ASEAN’s coordination on the pandemic.

He said it is imperative for ASEAN to work together to keep the economy alive and learn from this crisis to be better prepared for future health emergencies.

Enhanced cooperation across all community pillars is necessary to strengthen ASEAN’s resilience, he added.

The monarch joined other Southeast Asian leaders in a teleconference for the first time on Tuesday to discuss a coordinated ASEAN response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people in the region with nearly a thousand deaths.

A press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the sultan also emphasised the importance of managing public information to counter false news and avoid panic.

‘Maintain flow of essential goods’

The monarch added that there is a need to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods and services to safeguard the people’s security and livelihood.

In his titah at the online Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit in the afternoon, His Majesty called on ASEAN and the Plus Three dialogue partners to develop regional trade and investment opportunities towards building resilience during future emergencies.

The monarch further welcomed expertise provided by the dialogue partners, adding that continued cooperation on response efforts will ensure a coordinated approach in tackling the outbreak on a domestic level, as well as preventing its spread in the region.

Convened by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as this year’s ASEAN chair, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit saw leaders of China, Japan and South Korea sharing their experiences in combating the coronavirus.

ASEAN proposes COVID-19 response fund

ASEAN leaders on Tuesday agreed to intensify cooperation to ensure adequate provision of medicines, essential medical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint declaration released after the ASEAN summits, the leaders encouraged the development of regional reserves of medical supplies as well as utilising ASEAN reserve warehouses to support the needs of member states in public health emergencies.

They also supported reallocating existing funds and encouraging technical and financial support from ASEAN’s partners to facilitate cooperation, including the proposed establishment of the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund.

The statement added that the leaders remain committed in sustaining regional supply chains, especially for food and medical supplies.

The leaders further highlighted the need for coordinated policies in mitigating the economic and social impact from the pandemic, including the development of a post-pandemic recovery plan to restore ASEAN’s connectivity, tourism and prevent potential economic downturns.