Brunei reports no new cases for 12 days

5.00pm | May 1, 2020

Brunei is free from new coronavirus cases for the 12th consecutive day with the COVID-19 tally staying at 138 on Friday.

Giving his daily briefing, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said 13 people are still hospitalised at the National Isolation Centre (NIC) as no recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 124 or 89.8 percent of coronavirus patients in Brunei have recovered thus far.

The minister said based on studies from other countries, there is no evidence that recovered patients who retested positive for COVID-19 are still infectious.

The public need not worry about the risk of getting infected from these relapsed patients, he added.

Brunei recorded 22 relapse cases in the past month and all them were readmitted to the NIC for further tests.

The relapse cases prompted the health ministry to revise its standard operating procedures, requiring all recovered patients to take the swab test again 11 days after they have been discharged.

The ministry also prolonged the quarantine of recovered patients to another 14 days after they have been discharged for a second time.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the coronavirus-infected Malaysian who visited Brunei, YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said “11 to 12” of his contacts in Brunei have tested negative for the virus.

