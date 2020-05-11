BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Eyeing a luxurious and comfortable new car for Raya? Time to get your hands on the prized asset with a special promo at Lexus Brunei.

Not only can you drive home a new Lexus but you will also stand a chance to win $10,000 worth of attractive rewards through a new microsite this Ramadan.

From May 1-31, owners of a newly-bought Lexus will be in the running to win prizes by spinning the “Wheel of Experience” on the LEX’Perience Ramadhan microsite.

Customers who purchase a new Lexus vehicle in May will receive a letter for the ‘Wheel of Experience’ with a QR Code login for the LEX’Perience promotion.

After scanning the code, customers can key in the unique winning code stated on the letter for a chance to win prizes ranging from $100, $200, $300, $1,000, and $2,000 as well as mystery prizes on the microsite.



Audrey Yong, NBT Brunei assistant general manager of marketing, said the LEX’Perience Ramadhan is the first digital rewarding experience offered in the luxury automotive market.

In addition to LEX’Perience Ramadhan rewards, customers will also have the opportunity to bring home a brand-new Lexus at 3.75 percent hire purchase rate.

Customers who purchase a Lexus UX, the Japanese luxury brand’s finest vehicle for urban exploration, will get additional rewards valued at $2,000.

Extra rewards worth $3,000 are in store for those who buy the Lexus NX, a compact luxury crossover SUV.



More information on the Ramadan promotion is available on Lexus Brunei’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

