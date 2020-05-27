BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – A 56-year-old man has become the second person in Brunei to die of coronavirus complications, two months after he was admitted to the National Isolation Centre.

Health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said the victim, known as Case 94, passed away at 7.30am on Wednesday.

He was understood to have developed symptoms on March 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

His condition worsened a day after he was admitted to the National Isolation Centre and was subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

The second coronavirus-related death was announced nearly two months after Brunei reported its first fatality involving a 64-year-old man.

Speaking at a press briefing, the minister said the deceased’s personal details will not be released to respect the privacy of his family.

Members of the public were also urged to avoid disseminating the victim’s personal information on social media.