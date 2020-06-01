Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog for June. If you’re searching for updates from previous months, all archived blog entries can be found at our COVID-19 hub.

MoH seeks on-the-spot fines for social distancing breaches; COVID-19 tally stays at 141 for 29 successive days

5.38pm | June 5, 2020

The health ministry is looking to reinforce public health legislation that will allow law enforcers to issue compound fines to those who flout social distancing measures.

Health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said the tightening of rules meant that physical distancing violators need not be brought to court but can be fined on the spot.

Those who break public health rules may have to settle fines of up to $10,000 under the Infectious Diseases Act.

During his daily press briefing on Friday, the minister said some convenience stores did not follow safety guidelines, especially when customers were queuing at the cashier counter.

He also called on businesses and premises to register for the BruHealth app as this would allow the government to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Some 5,661 businesses and premises have signed up for the BruHealth QR code, making up 40.9 percent of the 13,836 registered companies in Brunei.

Once more Brunei residents have installed the contact tracing app, the health ministry will make it mandatory to use the app.

“We’ll announce it once we are comfortable with the system… some people do not have mobile phones so it’ll take some time to adjust to the situation,” YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham said.

Sixty percent of Brunei’s population have downloaded the BruHealth app to date.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the random testing of frontline health workers and employees of child care and elderly care centres, the minister said over 1,600 people will be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks.

He added that one-to-one Quran recital and cooking classes are allowed but protective face masks are required to be worn.

When asked why are tuition centres not permitted to accommodate 30 percent of their full seating capacity, the minister said it’s more difficult to monitor tuition classes.

“One-to-one classes are much easier to monitor. We know their income has been affected but we need to be prudent as things can still happen even if the [COVID-19] situation is under control,” he said.

Brunei reported zero new coronavirus cases for 29 successive days on Friday, with the cumulative tally maintained at 141.

Full statement from MoH.

Over 1,900 students did not turn up for in-school classes: MoE

7.45pm | June 4, 2020

About 1,960 students who were scheduled as the first group to restart in-school learning did not attend face-to-face classes when schools reopened on June 2, according to education ministry figures.

In a press briefing on Thursday, education minister YB Dato Seri Setia Hj Hamzah Hj Sulaiman said 91.5 percent of the first batch of 23,103 students turned up for lessons at schools nationwide.

The first group of students selected to return to schools represents 25.5 percent of Brunei’s total student population.

Schools this week welcomed back students who will be sitting for public exams this year as part of the government’s gradual reopening of education institutions.

All classes were moved online on March 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The second phase of school reopening is expected to see pre-school and primary school pupils restart face-to-face classes, two weeks after schools resumed in-class learning for the first group of students.

However, YB Dato Hj Hamzah said proceeding to the second phase of school resumption would depend on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds in Brunei.

Health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said random testing on teachers will be conducted before the next phase of school reopening kicks in.

Based on his observations from visits to schools, the education minister said public reaction towards the restart of schools after nearly 11 weeks has been positive but there are “teething problems” that need to be resolved.

He said there were issues with traffic congestion when parents drop off and fetch their children, while teachers and students are still coming to terms with “new norms” such as physical distancing measures.

It will take time to get used to practising good hygiene and wearing protective face masks at schools, the minister added.

Brunei hits milestone of 28 days without new cases; one-to-one tuition and music classes to be allowed from June 5

5.40pm | June 4, 2020

Brunei has reached a milestone of recording zero new coronavirus cases for 28 days in a row.

The health ministry previously said the domestic COVID-19 outbreak would be considered over when the country reported no new locally transmitted cases for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

The cumulative COVID-19 tally stands at 141 with one remaining active case still in a critical condition.

With the slowing of new infections, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar Thursday announced that one-to-one tuition and music classes will be allowed from June 5 as part of further easing of restrictions in the government’s first phase of de-escalation.

Tuition and music schools are required to obtain their QR code for the BruHealth mobile app and conduct temperature checks at their premises.

The health ministry will also expand its COVID-19 testing among frontline healthcare workers and employees at childcare centres, pre-schools and elderly care centres.

A total of 20,205 diagnostic tests have been conducted to date, making up 4.3 percent of Brunei’s population.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham further said random testing of prison and Al-Islah Rehabilitation Centre inmates is ongoing, including new convicts and those who show symptoms.

No coronavirus infections have been reported among prisoners and Al-Islah residents thus far.

The minister also warned restaurants and cafés to comply with safety guidelines, noting that there were public concerns over some eateries flouting public health control measures.

“The Ministry of Health takes this seriously. We plan to do spot checks in the future and anyone who violates the regulations will be brought to court,” he said in a response to a reporter’s question on what kind of action will be taken against eateries that do not follow safety rules.

“There shouldn’t be any excuse [for restaurants and cafés] as the rules have been publicised for two to three times,” he added.

Full statement from MoH.

Haj pilgrimage still in doubt

11.15pm | June 3, 2020

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said Muslim pilgrims are still waiting for an announcement from Saudi Arabia on whether the annual Haj pilgrimage has been suspended due to COVID-19.

While the Saudi government has yet to make any formal announcement, analysts say it is likely the Haj — which is set to take place at the end of July — will be cancelled as coronavirus cases top 6.1 million worldwide.

In March, the year-round Umrah pilgrimage was suspended due to concerns over the pandemic.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 press briefing, religious affairs minister YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Hj Awg Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Hj Awg Othman said several countries have already announced they will not be sending pilgrims to Mecca this year, including Indonesia and Singapore.

Indonesia represents the largest contingent to the Haj, with a quota for 221,000.

Brunei’s quota is for 1,000 people.

The Haj has been cancelled because of war and past epidemics throughout history, but not since the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

Curbing attendance from high-risk areas has happened before, including during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Mosques to open at 11.30am for Friday prayers

10.51pm | June 3, 2020

To facilitate crowd control, mosques will open half an hour earlier for this week’s Friday prayers, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said Wednesday.

The gates will be closed once the sermon is delivered and before the second call to prayer (iqamah).

The reopening of mosques for Friday prayers on May 29, June 5 and 12 is the first part of a gradual approach to reopening places of worship. After two weeks, authorities will assess whether it is safe to open the mosques for daily prayers.

Following a post-mortem of the government’s handling of Friday prayers last week, the MoRA minister said several improvements need to be made, including opening more entry points and deploying more personnel to scan QR codes and conduct temperature checks.

Only those issued with a green health code on the BruHealth app can attend mosque prayers, said YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Hj Awg Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Hj Awg Othman.

Last week a total of 41,381 people used BruHealth to reserve a spot for Friday prayers.

27 days with no new infections

10.37pm | June 3, 2020

Brunei is one day away from 28 days without any new coronavirus infections.

The Ministry of Health previously said the domestic outbreak would be considered over once the country reported no new infections for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

However, on Wednesday health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar said the situation in neighbouring countries must be considered before Brunei proceeds with its de-escalation plan.

While schools, mosques and restaurants have reopened with limited capacity, the minister said it would be another two weeks before authorities would consider initiating Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan.

Phase 2 would mean reopening primary schools; mosques open for the five daily prayers; and restaurants allowed to increase their seating capacity.

“Even though we’ve almost cleared two incubation periods, we still need to be careful,” YB Dato Hj Md Isham said in response to a reporter’s question at the daily press briefing.

“Physical distancing and mass gatherings must still be controlled… We cannot be complacent if we want to continue with no new cases.”

He also urged restaurant workers and those in food preparation to wear masks while serving customers.

Since March 9, Brunei has recorded 141 COVID-19 cases, with 138 people recoveries and two deaths.

Only one patient remains in treatment, albeit in critical condition.

Full statement from MoH.

MoH records zero new cases for 26 consecutive days

4.51pm | June 2, 2020

The health ministry recorded zero new COVID-19 cases for 26 consecutive days on Tuesday, as schools began to welcome back some students after nearly 11 weeks of closure.

Six hundred schools have registered for the QR code on the BruHealth contact tracing app to facilitate with the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, according to figures from the ministry.

Students in Year 6, 8, 10 Express, 11, 12 and 13 were the first group to return to public and private schools in the first phase of reopening on Tuesday, while other pupils continue with online learning.

The first group of students will attend face-to-face classes from June 2-13 before the education ministry decides to increase the number of returning students in the next phase of school reopening.

Brunei has one remaining active coronavirus case who needs life support, with the total number of confirmed infections maintained at 141.

Over 57 percent of Brunei’s population or 264,258 people have downloaded the BruHealth mobile app, in addition to 4,876 businesses and premises.

No new local cases for 25 straight days, Malaysia reports imported infection from Brunei

5.19pm | June 1, 2020

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in Brunei for 25 consecutive days, but the health minister said a 10-month-old infant from Malaysia has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently travelling from the sultanate.

The Malaysian case’s six close contacts in Brunei have tested negative for the virus and are undergoing the 14-day quarantine, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said in a press conference on Monday.

The minister said the six contacts took the diagnostic and antibody tests, with all returning negative results for COVID-19.

It is very unlikely that the baby contracted the coronavirus among the relatives in Brunei, he said, adding that the source of infection is still unknown.

Malaysian health authorities reported the imported infection from Brunei on Sunday.

The baby was understood to have travelled with the family and visited relatives in Brunei in early March and returned to Malaysia on May 27.

“They [stayed] here for a while. They isolated themselves at their home here as they were afraid after Brunei reported new COVID-19 cases [in March], so they didn’t go out much,” said YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham.

Brunei’s COVID-19 tally remains at 141, with one active case still on life support.

The minister further said that 258,832 people or 56.3 percent of Brunei’s population have installed the BruHealth mobile app.

Some 4,635 businesses and premises have also registered on the contact tracing app.

Full statement from MoH.