Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog for June. If you’re searching for updates from previous months, all archived blog entries can be found at our COVID-19 hub.

No new local cases for 25 straight days, Malaysia reports imported infection from Brunei

5.19pm | June 1, 2020

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in Brunei for 25 consecutive days, but the health minister said a 10-month-old infant from Malaysia has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently travelling from the sultanate.

The Malaysian case’s six close contacts in Brunei have tested negative for the virus and are undergoing the 14-day quarantine, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said in a press conference on Monday.

The minister said the six contacts took the diagnostic and antibody tests, with all returning negative results for COVID-19.

It is very unlikely that the baby contracted the coronavirus among the relatives in Brunei, he said, adding that the source of infection is still unknown.

Malaysian health authorities reported the imported infection from Brunei on Sunday.

The baby was understood to have travelled with the family and visited relatives in Brunei in early March.

“They [stayed] here for a while. They isolated themselves at their home here as they were afraid after Brunei reported new COVID-19 cases [in March], so they didn’t go out much,” said YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham.

Brunei’s COVID-19 tally remains at 141, with one active case still on life support.

The minister further said that 258,832 people or 56.3 percent of Brunei’s population have installed the BruHealth mobile app.

Some 4,635 businesses and premises have also registered on the contact tracing app.

Owners of restaurants, stalls and food courts were urged to ensure their employees are wearing protective face masks when they are handling food to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Full statement from MoH