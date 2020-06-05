BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s largest Islamic financial institution, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), has posted a record high in total assets of $10.7 billion – a 6.2 percent jump from $10.1 billion in 2018.

During its annual general meeting on Friday, BIBD said its net profit rose five percent to $155.4 million in 2019, compared to $147.9 million in 2018.



The BIBD Group — which includes subsidiaries BIDB At-Tamwil, BIBD securities, and BIBD (Middle East) Limited — reported a revenue of $342.9 million last year, a 5.2 percent increase from the $325.9 million recorded in the previous year.

The achievements further cement BIBD’s position as the market leader in Brunei with substantial market share in both retail and corporate segments, the bank said in a statement.

BIBD’s 2019 annual report stated that it has more than 216,000 customers and over 900 employees.

As part of future plans, BIBD has also set its goal of becoming the “best Islamic bank in Asia-Pacific”, Second Minister of Finance and Economy (MoFE) YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said in his capacity as chair of the BIBD Group of Companies.



“I look forward to seeing the growth of BIBD’s business beyond Brunei, particularly in SIngapore and the Middle East,” he said in the annual report.

Managing Director and CEO of BIBD Mubashar Khokhar said the bank’s strong governance and strategies have contributed to the possibility of achieving optimal returns for its customers and shareholders.

The bank paid out a dividend of 18.38 cents ($0.1838) per share, an increase of 51 percent from the previous year.



BIBD also achieved a strong return on equity to its shareholders at 12.3 percent.

The annual general meeting was convened with shareholders’ designated proxies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proxy arrangement ensured the physical attendance of only necessary participants without compromising or affecting the rights of shareholders to participate and vote at the annual general meeting, BIBD added.