BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – A 44-year-old man was hauled to court on Saturday and charged with assault, criminal intimidation and committing an act likely to spread infectious disease.

The defendant, Awang Azlan Awang Damit, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and will face trial at the Magistrate’s Court.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Chambers described three separate incidents involving the defendant:

On February 10 the defendant is alleged to have threatened physical harm to a care worker at a welfare home.

On April 4 he is alleged to have “negligently committed an act knowing that he could have spread the infection of a dangerous disease to other people around him”, the AGC said. The AGC declined to name the disease or describe the act in its statement.

On May 3 the defendant allegedly assaulted a Ministry of Health staff member by threatening him with a pocket knife.

The court fixed a further mention of the case on June 29 so that trial dates could be set.

Awang Azlan, who was released on bail, is looking at a multi-year prison sentence if convicted on all three charges.