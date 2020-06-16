BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei has reported its third COVID-19 fatality after a 67-year-old man died on Monday night, the health minister announced in a press briefing on Tuesday.

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said the victim, only identified as Case 122, passed away at 7.35pm at the National Isolation Centre after a two-month battle against the coronavirus.

The patient, who was declared coronavirus-free since May 10, was the last active case as the country reported no new infections for 40 consecutive days.

He did not have any recent travel history and started developing symptoms on March 23. The deceased was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 28 before being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit two days later.

Brunei reported its first fatality, a 64-year-old man, on March 28. The country’s second death – a 56-year-old man – was reported two months later on May 27.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohammad Isham said they will not be releasing the deceased’s personal details to respect the privacy of his family.

Members of the public were also urged to avoid disseminating the victim’s personal information on social media.