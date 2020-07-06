The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the education ministry to implement online learning in all education institutions in March as schools were shut for nearly 11 weeks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the companies said the campaign aims to support online learning initiatives and bridge the technological gap among students.

The donation drive, dubbed ‘Goals for Education – Your Goals Matter for their Goals’, was launched last Thursday to provide students with technology access that supports their virtual learning needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – IT company Dynamik Technologies has teamed up with the telco Progresif to launch a donation campaign that will help purchase online learning devices for students.

While some students have restarted in-person learning since schools reopened in June, they are still required to undergo online learning.

Dynamik and Progresif said the pandemic has shown how crucial it is for youth to have the right learning devices and connectivity in ensuring they have access to digital resources.

“It is through this campaign that we hope to help empower the youth of Brunei to achieve the goals of Wawasan 2035. It is an area of society that both companies are enthusiastic to address in order to help pave a path to a more progressive future,” the statement read.

The campaign is divided into two categories.

The first category, 555 Challenge, is open to members of the public:

Each person scores 5 goals, which can be done individually or in groups. Participants can be creative and unique about how they wish to score their goals, e.g shooting a basketball or kicking a ball over the goal line, to make the campaign more lively and interactive. Donate $5 for the cause via Progresif Pay. Upload a video clip or photo of scoring the goals, pledge on social media and nominate 5 other people to do the same.

The second category, 1Co Challenge, is open to nominations among organisations or companies:

One company or organisation will be nominated to pledge and donate $250 or more for the cause. The company or organisation will upload their pledge onto their social media and nominate one other company to follow the same steps.

Proceeds from the donation drive will be used for purchasing laptops, tablets and computers.

Progresif CEO Hjh Nurul Haniah Hj Md Jaafar said as a company whose mission is to maximise the possibilities of ICT to enable people to enjoy the benefits of living a connected life, the telco understands the importance of digital access among youth.

“It is for this reason that Progresif’s CSR policy has always invested in education and digital entrepreneurship and will continue to support initiatives like this one, that brings us closer to His Majesty’s Wawasan 2035,” she added.

CEO of Dynamik Technologies Haslina Hj Mohd Taib said her company believes in the importance of digital access for all and youth to be at the forefront in addressing a more equitable outcome for Brunei’s future.

“We hope through ‘Goals for Education’, all of us as a community can help provide digital tools for students doing remote learning,” she added.

More information on the campaign can be found on the Instagram account @goalsforeducationbn, which provides updates on the amount of donations raised.