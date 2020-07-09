BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei citizens and foreign nationals will be imposed $3 entry and exit fees at land border checkpoints in new regulations that will take effect on August 1, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy Thursday announced in a press statement that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has given his consent to enforce the Exit and Entry Charges Order 2020 next month.

The fees meant that a return trip to Malaysia’s Limbang and Miri, which borders Brunei, will cost $6 per person.

Malaysia is one of the top travel destinations for Bruneians, recording an annual average of 1.2 million arrivals from Brunei.

Bruneians spent $1.16 billion in Malaysia last year, according to data from Tourism Malaysia.

The new charges will apply to all land border arrivals and departing passengers, except occupants of government-owned vehicles that are used for official purposes, emergency vehicles, hearses or vehicles used for funerals.

Diplomats, consular officers, children aged two and below as well as civil servants who are on official duties will not be required to pay the entry and exit levy.

The ministry said the fees, named ‘Caj Perkhidmatan’ (CaP), are introduced to standardise payments or charges that are imposed on anyone leaving or entering Brunei via air and sea.

With the enforcement of this Order, toll charges at Rasau Bridge in the Belait district will be waived on the same date.

Brunei has yet to reopen its borders, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Exceptions are given to those who have received a travel permit from the Prime Minister’s Office for urgent matters.

Members of the public who intend to leave or enter Brunei via land checkpoints may register and submit their applications to the Royal Customs and Excise Department through the Exit and Entry System (EES).

Application procedures are similar to the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s Vehicle Entry-Exit System (VES), but additional information such as driver and passenger details along with payment can be made through the online system.

The ministry advised the public to register, apply and pay through the system prior to cross-border travel.

Enquiries on the entry and exit levy can be directed to the Royal Customs and Excise Department at 2382361 or 8323741 during office hours, or e-mail info@customs.gov.bn.