BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Indera Motors, Brunei’s authorised dealer of British brand Jaguar Land Rover, has shortlisted the finalists for its ‘Test Drive & Win’ lucky draw and ‘Purchase & Win’ promotion at its Beribi showroom.

Eight people qualified for the ‘Test Drive & Win’ lucky draw, while three finalists were drawn from a field of 32 for the ‘Purchase & Win’ promotion.

Indera Motors said over 200 people participated in the ‘Test Drive and Win’ promotion by test driving a Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle during the three-month promotion period from April to June.

The eight shortlisted customers will stand a chance of winning the latest gadgets such as Samsung Galaxy S20 worth $1,200, B&O Bioplay H4 Wireless Headphones worth $460 and GoPro Hero 8 worth $612.

Customers who purchased a Jaguar or Land Rover qualify for a chance of earning cash prizes worth $11,000, $5,000 or $3,000 in the ’Purchase and Win’ promotion.

The preliminary draw on Friday was witnessed by members of the media and livestreamed through the Jaguar and Land Rover lnstagram page.

Indera Motors said this was to provide transparency on the grand draw finalists and prize presentation that will be held on July 17.

The shortlisted participants will be contacted by phone for further confirmation.



Finalists of ‘Test Drive & Win’ lucky draw:

Nur Liyana Damit

Hamidi Hj Kamijan

Muhammad Wafi Dr Awang Matiam

Mohd Kamarulzaman Abdullah

Hjh Diana A Haji Ghani

Pg Md Raoufurraheem Pg hj Sofrey

Dina Nabilah Rosdi Amin

Zamir Niga/Norariffin

Finalists of ‘Purchase & Win’ promotion:

Datin Hjh Dayang Jauyah Mohamad Daud

Reduan Hj Assan

Mohammad Adzari Mohd Jaafar

For more information, visit the Jaguar Brunei and Land Rover Brunei websites or check out updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.