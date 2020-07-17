BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – A new owner of luxury SUV Jaguar F-Pace has claimed the $11,000 grand prize in Indera Motors’ ‘Purchase and Win’ promotion on Friday.



Mohammad Adzari Mohd Jaafar picked the lucky envelope after he was chosen as one of three finalists in the lucky draw.

In an interview with the media, Mohammad Adzari said he bought the Jaguar F-Pace as its exclusive features and sportiness were what he was looking for as an upgrade from his previous saloon car.

“Rather than just settling for a sports car, with the Jaguar F-Pace I can share the excitement [of a sports car] with my family,” he added.

The Jaguar F-Pace is marketed as a luxury performance SUV that brings together sporty handling and dramatic beauty with practicality and efficiency.

When asked what he will do with the prize money, Mohammad Adzari said he wilI share the cash prize with his wife and plans to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“It won’t be much but I want to contribute something to the relief fund,” he said.

Datin Hjh Dayang Jauyah Mohamad Daud won the $5,000 second prize while Reduan Hj Assan went home with $3,000.

The three finalists were drawn out of 32 people who were eligible for the grand prize lucky draw.

Indera Motors, Brunei’s authorised dealer of British brand Jaguar Land Rover, has also rewarded eight Iucky customers with the latest gadgets and other prizes in the ‘Test Drive and Win’ promotion at its Beribi showroom.



First prize winner Nur Liyana Damit walked away with a Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB worth $1,200.

Hjh Diana A Hj Ghani won the second prize of GoPro Hero8 valued at $600, while the third prize – B&O H4 Wireless Headset worth $460 – went to Zamir Norariffin/Niga.

The five remaining winners received consolation prizes consisting of Jaguar and Land Rover travel mugs worth $36 per set.

Over 200 people participated in the ‘Test Drive and Win’ promotion by test driving a Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle during the promotion period.

The ‘Purchase and Win’ and ‘Test Drive and Win’ promotions were held for three months from April to June. The winners were previously shortlisted from a preliminary draw on July 10.

Managing director of Indera Motors YAM Pg Anak Hj Abdul Ghaffar Pg Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pg Anak Hj Idris presented the cash prizes to winners of ‘Purchase and Win’ lucky draw.

Indera Motors general manager Alfred Yong Foh Sen presented prizes to the top three winners of ‘Test Drive and Win’ promotion, while Indera Motors Sales Manager Zen Thea handed out the consolation prizes.

Keeping social distancing in mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand draw was livestreamed through the Jaguar and Land Rover lnstagram page.

For more information, visit the Jaguar Brunei and Land Rover Brunei websites or check out updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.