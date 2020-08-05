BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Bruneians can soon get their hands on the all-new Land Rover Defender, which will be unveiled in a special online broadcast across 12 countries in Asia on August 7.

Land Rover will air a 30-minute online programme that gives viewers an in-depth look into the new model that has been designed for durability and capability in traversing challenging terrains.

The British four-wheel drive vehicle has been re-engineered for the 21st century but remains tough and ideal for your travel adventures.

Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific managing director Robin Colgan said: “There is a strong emotional attachment to Defender. It was the only vehicle that could cope with this region’s difficult conditions, which made it a unique proposition.

“People in this region consider this vehicle very much part of their own history. They are custodians of the brand and it will be the same for the new Defender too,” he added.

Singaporean adventurer Rozz will host the digital reveal, as viewers explore Land Rover’s history and how the Defender was reimagined for the digital generation.

In a series of interviews, creative director of Land Rover Design Massimo Frascella will explain how the Defender was designed into a visually compelling vehicle for a world that has changed massively since the original was created over three decades ago.

Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Land Rover, will outline the new Defender’s ability in talking to people in more than 20 languages.

The online show will be aired on Land Rover Asia Pacific’s YouTube channel at 9pm.

For more details on the online launch, visit Land Rover Brunei website or check out updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.