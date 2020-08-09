BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The new Land Rover Defender has arrived with a bang, combining luxury and practicality into the toughest vehicle the British automotive company has ever made.



Making its debut in Brunei on Friday, the latest Defender has an all-aluminum monocoque construction that makes it the strongest body structure ever designed in a Land Rover.

Its stiff body makes it safe and tough but engaging and fun to drive, said Indera Motors, Brunei’s sole distributor and retailer for Jaguar Land Rover.

The Defender’s engineered durability is twice that of any other Land Rover, built on a platform that can withstand repeated and sustained impact and has been tested to the extreme.

Durability tests on the Defender are more demanding, run for more cycles and at higher speeds than all other Land Rover vehicles.

The new Defender redefines adventure for the 21st century with its advanced all-terrain technology.

“Enduring and capable, it is a legend on seven continents for challenging expeditions and humanitarian support,” said Indera Motors in a statement.

The car dealer said the Defender has always retained its iconic outline and remains one of the world’s most recognisable four-wheel drive vehicles.

“The Land Rover Defender‘s reputation endures globally thanks to its renowned rugged capability and iconic design,” it added.

As a world-class expert off-road and on-road vehicle, the Defender comes with standard features such as Terrain Response, Electronic Air Suspension and its own front centre console refrigerator compartment to cool your drinks on the go.

It also features a range of driver assistance features – 3D Surround Camera, Blind Spot Assist and Driver Assist Pack.

Brunei was one of 12 countries in Asia to welcome the new Defender, which was revealed in a special online broadcast.

To mark the introduction of the New Defender, Indera Motors is holding a two-day public viewing and test driving event from August 8 to 9 at its new showroom in Beribi.

Members of the public can call 2391000 or visit the Indera Motors website to pre-book a test drive. More updates can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

