BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The telco Datastream Digital (DST) has handed over $315,824 to the Orphans Fund, with 96 percent of the money raised from its mobile subscribers.

DST in a statement said its subscribers donated $305,824, while it contributed $10,000 to the SMS Brunei Prihatin for Orphans Fund, which was set up by the Community Development Department.

The funds exceeded last year’s total amount of donations worth $106,448, including those raised from other organisations.

Earlier this year, the department recorded 4,436 orphans nationwide.

This year’s fundraising campaign was open for nearly three months from May 2 to July 31, compared to 40 days in the previous year.

DST chief executive officer Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni Thursday presented the funds to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports YB Major General (R) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Hj Abidin.