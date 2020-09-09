BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei has been awarded the Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year 2020 at the Insurance Asia Awards, in recognition of its outstanding work towards expanding its digital services.

The Islamic insurance company is the first in Brunei to win such an award, joining 74 other insurers that won regional acclaim during the awards in August.

Takaful Brunei began its digital transformation with the call centre renewal services and free delivery before expanding to provide WhatsApp and SMS payment services.

It has also revamped its Takaful Brunei Mobile app, which makes it convenient for customers to sign up for protection plans and make insurance claims.

The app has garnered a growing number of registered users since its August launch.

With a user-friendly interface, the app features “My Takaful” option where users can manage all their TBA and TBK Takaful certificates and allows customers to plan ahead for renewal of protection plans.

Users are able to access their active certificates as well as an archive of past certificates and pending claims status.

Created by local developers, Takaful Brunei Mobile enables users to skip queues and avoid waiting at service counters.

Registered users are able to enjoy exclusive discount rates of up to 30 percent for selected products, receive quotations instantly, make online payments and receive a digital copy of their Takaful certificates.

The app eliminates the need for physical copies that often risk being overlooked or misplaced, and also reduces the wastage of paper.

Customers can also gain easy access to information, updates and promotions on Takaful Brunei Am Sdn Bhd (TBA) and Takaful Brunei Keluarga Sdn Bhd (TBK) products through the app.

There are currently 12 products available, including Musafir (Travel) Takaful, Comprehensive Home Package Takaful, Additional Coverage for Motor Takaful, Golfer’s Takaful, All Risk For Bicycle Takaful, Personal Accident for Active Life Takaful and WCP For Domestic Helper Takaful.

Users can also enquire on medical protection, such as insurance coverage for COVID-19 with As-Syifa’ Takaful, income protection with Aman Takaful and protection plus savings with Nur Savings Takaful.

Another feature is the ability for registered users to make claim notifications through the mobile app.

Users can immediately access information and a guide on how to formally start the claim notification process.

This saves time and enables users to prepare necessary information on claims for checking and approval to speed up the process.

Other features that are expected to be available include a reward points programme and more upgrades to improve customer experience.

The mobile app is part of Takaful Brunei’s effort towards realising the government’s Vision 2035 and the Digital Economy Masterplan.

The insurance company now joins 130 companies from 24 countries that have been recognised by Insurance Asia.

This is not the first time Takaful Brunei received an award, having won the International Takaful Summit’s Best Takaful Company in Brunei for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

Takaful Brunei Mobile can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store. For more information on Takaful products and services, visit its website or check updates on Takaful Brunei’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

