BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Fitted with a powerful engine and high-end comfort, the all-new ŠKODA Superb Ambition is the perfect choice for buyers looking to venture into the executive car market.

On Friday, Maju Motors, the country’s sole distributer of ŠKODA vehicles, debuted the Superb Ambition at its showroom in Telanai, billing it as a family-oriented car that can rival its competitors in the luxury car market.

ŠKODA is the world’s third oldest car manufacturer, with models sold in over 100 countries. In 2018, it delivered more than 1.25 million cars to customers around the world.

Maju Motors started bringing in Czech-car brand in 2018, as part of plans to introduce a greater diversity of automobiles to different market segments.

At first glance, the sleek lines of the Superb Ambition convey class and elegance, yet the spacious interior indicates that the car is clearly designed with practicality in mind.

Its 2.0L turbocharged stratified injected (TSI) engine gives you the power you need, pushing out 190 PS/140 kW and 320Nm Torque, which makes driving the car a breeze, even on long road trips.

Spacious interior

With a wheelbase of 2.84 metres, the Superb Ambition gives drivers a comfortable ride on the road, with a generously-proportioned interior to fit all your needs.

The boot offers a luggage compartment with a capacity of 635 litres. With the rear seats fold down, the volume increases to 1,760 litres – great for carrying sports gear, large luggage or home accessories.

Cutting-edge safety

In terms of safety, the ŠKODA Superb Ambition is equipped with a front assist radar system that warns drivers of an impending collision.

The collision alert system monitors the situation in front of the vehicle and applies the brakes to minimise consequences when an accident is unavoidable.

The Superb Ambition is also fitted with all the features we come to expect from an executive car — seven airbags, park distance control, multi-function steering wheel, and an infotainment system with an eight-inch screen.

Luxury at a great price

The Superb Ambition is a car for the high-end market, but more affordable than its luxury counterparts.

Priced at $50,800, the model is now available for viewing at Maju Motors’ ŠKODA showroom on Jln Telanai.

Customers can opt to pay installments of $775 over seven years with a $2,000 cash rebate, or get three monthly installments waived.

Visitors to the showroom can take the car out for spin to get a feel of what the all-new Superb Ambition has to offer.

Maju Motors also carries other ŠKODA models such as Octavia Ambition, Octavia RS245, Kodiaq L&K, Kodiaq Ambition, Kodiaq Style and Karoq Ambition.

Customers who purchase any ŠKODA model will enjoy free car polish twice and free car wash for a year.

Curious about the ŠKODA Superb Ambition? Get in touch with Maju Motors at 265 5111 or follow updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.