BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Local IT company Nextacloud Technologies has launched its Bloodkad mobile app to ease the process of donating blood and reduce the risk of blood shortages.

The app allows donors to schedule appointments and track their blood donations, said Nextacloud Technologies CEO Agus Muslim.

Users can also conduct the pre-donation blood screening and track their personal health on the go, he said during the launch of the app on September 24.

Agus said more features will be rolled out soon, such as connecting with other blood donors as well as earning badges and rewards.

Bloodkad started on a web-based platform in 2017 and was used for the health ministry’s in-house blood donation at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital and selected blood drive events.

The RIPAS Hospital’s Blood Donation Centre recorded a 3.55 percent increase in blood collection from 13,501 blood donors in 2019. This figure includes 2,120 new donors.

Nextacloud Technologies chief marketing officer Hakim Yakob said 5,100 blood donations have been done via Bloodkad since 2017.

Those who wish to organise blood donation campaigns can also book through the app, which currently has 3,300 users.

“The app is not just for blood donors, but also for those who are willing and able to do blood donation events.

“We are trying to build this blood donation ecosystem so it becomes more sustainable. That is why we’re bringing in a lot of our stakeholders and they will be part of the community in pushing people to donate more,” Hakim added.

The app currently only accepts the organising of blood donation events in Brunei-Muara district unless they are arranged in other districts by RIPAS Hospital.

“We are trying to promote this mobile app so that people can use all the features of Bloodkad on the go and the [Bloodkad] website will just be a landing page telling you the benefits of the app and donating blood,” said Hakim.

Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC) is expected to implement the blood donation app later this year.

The launch event also marks the start of Bloodkad’s three-month blood drive that will end on December 24.