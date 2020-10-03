BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Getting your Takaful or Islamic insurance over the counter has worked well over the past 27 years. However, this conventional method is not without drawbacks.

Queues are often unavoidable at service counters and you may end up spending too much time waiting.

Going digital with Takaful Brunei Mobile app will save you time and it comes with value-added benefits.

Staying updated on Takaful products

Unless you enjoy carrying around 12 different brochures, Takaful Brunei Mobile is the best way to stay on top of product information.

You would be the first to get notified about any promotions or new products.

Get instant quotations

Spare the time wondering how much is your motor, home or medical takaful contribution.

Be it renewals or new protection plans, you will get instant price quotes on all Takaful products.

Once you’re satisfied with your chosen Takaful coverage, you can simply pay online anywhere and anytime.

Enjoy exclusive discount rates

As a registered user of the mobile app, you can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 30 percent on Takaful products.

Less time-consuming, lower costs and more value. It’s that simple.

Manage your Takaful certificates like a pro

Let’s be honest, keeping track of Takaful coverage of your car, home, domestic helper, medical plan and income protection can be a handful.

Takaful Brunei Mobile provides a simple certificate management system to assist you in monitoring all your Takaful certificates.

The app helps you to avoid last-minute surprises, leaving you protected without any gaps.

Simplify your claims notifications

You wouldn’t be the first to drive all the way to make a claim, only to find out you’ve missed out on important documents.

This can be frustrating, especially after experiencing an event that requires you to make a claim.

Takaful Brunei Mobile’s claims notification feature allows you to review all required documents and take you through the steps to ensure your claims experience is as smooth as possible.

User-friendly features

It might be a little intimidating when you’re buying Takaful for the first time.

Most people don’t know where to start but Takaful Brunei Mobile provides the perfect platform for you to explore the various protection plans to suit your needs.

The app is also equipped with an enquiry feature with our helpful operators assisting you every step of the way.

You can even book consultation appointments with TBK’s certified Islamic financial planners.

Going green

From finance to retail, the ease of cashless transactions has its perks, especially to our eco-conscious customers who value keeping Brunei clean and green.

Using Takaful Brunei Mobile means no more driving to branches, resulting in lower carbon emissions.

It also reduces paper wastage as physical receipts and certificates will not be issued.

Experience what Takaful convenience feels like by downloading Takaful Brunei Mobile on Google Play and App Store.