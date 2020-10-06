BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Hj Ahmad Pehin Dato Hj Isa, managing partner of Ahmad Isa & Partners, has been appointed Brunei’s new attorney general, according to an announcement broadcast on Radio Televisyen Brunei Monday night.

Hj Ahmad has been a private practice lawyer for 23 years, and previously worked as a deputy public prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Chambers for five years in the late 1980s.

He replaces acting attorney general Hjh Zuraini Hj Sharbawi, who took over from Dato Hj Hairol Arni Hj Abdul Majid in July. The latter’s services were abruptly terminated by His Majesty’s government on July 27, although no reason was disclosed.

Hj Ahmad is also son of YB Pehin Dato Hj Isa, himself a former deputy attorney general and deputy chief minister, who now at the age of 85 serves as a minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and special advisor to the sultan.