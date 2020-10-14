BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei recorded one new imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the overall tally of coronavirus infections to 147.

The health ministry said a 25-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving from Nepal via Royal Brunei Airlines’ Kuala Lumpur flight BI874 on October 7.

She reportedly had a cough since October 11 and is currently the only active COVID-19 case being treated at the National Isolation Centre in Tutong.

The latest patient becomes the sixth imported case since Brunei last detected a locally transmitted COVID-19 infection on May 6, said health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar during a press briefing.

A total of 143 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 while three deaths were reported after Brunei confirmed its first case in March.

Brunei has now gone 161 days without any domestic coronavirus cases despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions from May 16.

However, tight border control has been maintained for over six months as Brunei residents are still banned from leaving the country except for urgent matters or essential travel.

To date, 13.7 percent of Brunei’s population have been administered with the nasal swab test for coronavirus.

The minister further warned businesses to comply with government guidelines after 574 violations were found among 967 premises that were inspected since June.

Common offences include food handlers not wearing face masks and failure to conduct temperature checks on visitors.

Those who flout public health control measures can be issued a compound fine of up to $5,000 or brought to court to face a maximum fine of $10,000 or imprisonment up to 6 months, or both.