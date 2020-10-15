BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Ghanim International Corporation is capitalising on the opportunity to fill Brunei’s food demand-supply gap after its exports of bruneihalalfoods products took a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The state-owned enterprise on Thursday signed an agreement with Hamitan Marketing to distribute bruneihalalfoods products to over 500 retail outlets nationwide.

The move meant that Ghanim will now focus its business on the Brunei market as its exports have been halted due to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.

Ghanim CEO Dr Nur Rahman said the agreement is a step forward in taking bruneihalalfoods to new heights amid a challenging period for businesses to operate in a “new normal”.

“COVID-19 has significantly challenged businesses globally including Ghanim as export is a significant business activity.

“We have had to navigate around the impact of country lockdowns, travel restrictions and logistical limitations – forcing us to adjust our business priorities moving forward,” he said.

Some of its major products such as Mama’s Recipe Blue Shrimp crackers were exported to China and Singapore.

With the COVlD-19 outbreak, imports of food products into Brunei have also been affected.

Dr Nur added, “This opens up the opportunity for Brunei-made products to fill the gap. However, we must do this hastily especially as Brunei has long relied on imports”.

Hamitan Marketing was appointed as the distributor of bruneihalalfoods products to keep up with Ghanim’s requirements for stronger visibility and wider distribution of its growing product range.

The CEO said Ghanim has grown from few local suppliers in 2016 to over 80 stock keeping units and 17 suppliers in 2020.

“We are working tirelessly to meet bruneihalalfoods’ ambitious goal of becoming an iconic halal brand that excels through innovation and virtue, and it is paramount to be stronger than ever in our home base, Brunei and the birthplace of bruneihalalfoods.”

Bruneihalalfoods products range from fresh meat and seafood products to processed food products including the recently launched Serenitea.

Over the years, Ghanim has been developing new products in partnership with local MSMEs under the bruneihalalfoods brand and working with local distributor Malar Setia Group since 2015 to promote its products in Brunei.

Hamitan Marketing operates as a sole distributor, wholesaler and importer of consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals as well as health and beauty products from leading brands across Southeast Asia, USA, Australia and Europe.

With the two local partners, Dr Nur said Ghanim will be able to focus its efforts towards developing a wider range of products to meet consumer demand for quality products.