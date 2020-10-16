BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Searching for a luxury family car that doesn’t cost a fortune? Look no further than the all-new ŠKODA Kodiaq Style, a seven-seater SUV with a powerful engine and stylish looks.



Maju Motors, the country’s sole distributor of ŠKODA vehicles, debuted the Kodiaq Style at its showroom on Jln Telanai on Friday, describing it as an adventurous all-rounder that ensures you have traction and power on any surface.

The Kodiaq Style is the latest addition to the ŠKODA line-up at Maju Motors, which started bringing in the Czech car brand to Brunei in 2018.

The ŠKODA Kodiaq Style is designed to impress, carrying the iconic crisp-cut crystalline lines synonymous with the brand.

Fitted with 2.0L turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) engine, the car pushes out 180 horsepower and 320Nm of torque.

It is also equipped with a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox and active cylinder technology, which improves engine efficiency to save you fuel and money.

Safety features

The vehicle has a range of driver assistance features, including a radar sensor embedded in the grille for emergency braking.

“When driving between five and 34km/h, the car uses the radar sensor to monitor the risk in front of you (eg. pedestrian). It will alert you of any hazard and will even brake on its own to help avoid a collision,” said Maju Motors marketing executive Muhd Nur Safwan.



Front assist also uses the radar system to warn the driver of an impending collision at speeds between five and 210km/h.

“The radar system is also used in the adaptive cruise control to detect the distance between the car in front of you and the Kodiaq Style will adjust your speed and distance accordingly,” he added.

With a 360 camera, parking sensors are also integrated into the radar system to help drivers avoid obstacles while parking or moving in slow speeds.



The Kodiaq Style further assists drivers in changing lanes by registering any vehicles in the blind spot up to 70 meters compared to only 20 meters in other car models.

Virtual Cockpit

Say goodbye to analogue cluster and hello to digital cockpit in the Kodiaq Style.



Everything you need is in front of your high-definition 7.5 inch screen – from vehicle and driving data, assist system to music – allowing you to stay focused on the road.

The car also features a Columbus infotainment system with 3D navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and easy-to-use touch controls on a 9.2 inch glass display.

Enjoy listening music while driving? Kodiaq Style is equipped with Canton sound system to ensure an exclusive sound experience.

You can also add a touch of personalisation and exclusivity to your drive by choosing between 10 different ambient lighting colours to suit your mood.

Affordable luxury

The Kodiaq Style offers a spacious interior to fit all your needs.

The boot has a luggage compartment with a capacity of 630 litres when the third row seats fold down.

The volume increases to 2,005 litres when the second and third row seats fold down, making it possible to carry sports equipment or a large luggage.



The seats are clad in alcantara and leather to keep you and your loved ones comfortable during a long journey.

Priced at $59,800, the Kodiaq Style is more affordable than its competitors in the luxury car market.



The model is now available for viewing at Maju Motors’ ŠKODA showroom.

Interested in taking the car out for a spin? Head to the Maju Motors showroom for a test drive until October 31. You can also check updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.