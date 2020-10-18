BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Bruneian startup Abokado Japan Company opened its first Japanese-inspired lifestyle store at Rimba Point on Sunday, offering over 8,000 imported products that are priced $2.99 and below.

With an extensive and carefully curated product range, the company aims to bring Japanese retail experience to Bruneian consumers.

From affordable quality household items such as tableware and kitchenware to stationery, toys and digital accessories, there is something for everyone.

The cost of all the Japanese-imported products are based on a three-tier pricing – $1.99, $2.49 or $2.99.

The Rimba Point store features a Japanese-inspired retail layout, with green as the dominant colour of the Abokado brand.

There will always be a reason to go back to Abokado as the store will bring in new items every month.

Managing Director of Abokado Japan Company Wong Kim Guan said plans are already underway to set up its second store next year.

Abokado said it aims to expand its store footprint to better serve customers in different residential areas.

The next store is expected to accommodate a larger product variety and will be replenished on a monthly basis, creating more job opportunities for Bruneians in logistics and retail, Abokado said in a statement.

Kuwae Kazuhide, second secretary of the Japanese embassy in Brunei, launched the first Abokado store as the guest of honour.

Visitors also had a chance to meet with Abokado’s official mascot, characterised by its cute and whimsical design to represent the Abokado brand.

Abokado is open to the public from 10am to 10pm daily at Rimba Point. You can also check out upcoming deals on its Facebook and Instagram pages.