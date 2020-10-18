Great news, WonderLab fans!

The Korean beauty brand has just opened its second branch at The Mall, Gadong, offering Bruneians another convenient location to grab WonderLab’s much-sought after skincare products.

“After opening our branch at Aman Hills last week, we’re very excited to bring WonderLab to another great location at The Mall,” said managing director Wong Hui Ting.

Carrying the latest product lines from HaruHaru, Well Nature and WonderDewi, WonderLab has has received an overwhelming response from Bruneian beauty fanatics, with exclusive products such as the HaruHaru Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner selling out in one day.

But don’t worry, it’ll be back in stock in no time!

So what skin essentials should you check out? Here are our recommendations:

1. Wonder Black Rice Series from HaruHaru

Photo: The Scoop

We are not shy about how much we love this range.

Using natural fermentation techniques to help increase moisture absorption to give you that luminous look, the products in the BlackRice series are rich in antioxidants.

Its antioxidant activity is three times stronger than grapes, four times stronger than black beans and 30 times stronger than white rice.

It’s also free from parabens and harmful chemicals that will irritate your skin.

While the rich hyaluronic toner is certainly the star of this series, the Black Rice range also offers a soft peeling gel, a serum, a hyaluronic anti-wrinkle serum, a hyaluronic essence, a facial oil and a super-moisturising hyaluronic cream.

If you’d like to try the products in this series, you can purchase a miniature set five products for just $49.

Best of all, it’s cruelty-free and vegan-friendly!

2. Well Nature Anti-Pollution Series

Photo: The Scoop Photo: The Scoop

The damaging effects of pollution can take a serious toll on your skin.

Well Nature’s Patented Dust Mirror Base technology creates a natural defensive barrier to repel pollution, dust and free radicals.

The technology uses the principles of magnetism to repel the negative ions (fine dust/pollution) away from the skin, while attracting the positive ions towards the skin for maximum benefit.

The series also utilises powerful active ingredients extracted from 7-day old germinated seeds, such as rice germ extract, bean sprout extract and horseradish extract.

These natural ingredients provide tons of moisture while also protecting your skin from the elements.

The Well Nature Anti-Pollution Series contains six key products: the Moisture Deep Cleansing Oil, Moisture Deep Cleansing Water, Moisture Whipping Cleansing Foam, Moisture Seed Mist Toner, Moisture Seed Capsule Essence and the Moisture Seed Capsule Cream.

The range also contains a double moisture mask for long-lasting hydration and a nourishing lip-care set.

Last, but not least…

WonderDewi sheet masks. Photo: The Scoop

We haven’t forgotten WonderLab’s signature WonderDewi sheet masks, which we’ve written about here. They also offer Brunei’s first mask subscription service!

Have we convinced you? Drop by any of the WonderLab stores at The Mall (first floor, opposite Fun Toast café) or Aman Hills (ground floor). They also plan to open a third branch at Times Square in the near future.

You can’t miss the shiny pink storefront!