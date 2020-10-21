BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Consumers will be able to use BIBD At-Tamwil Berhad’s financing programme to pay monthly instalments for new mobile phones, routers and other devices from Progresif.



The telco provider Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BIBD At-Tamwil Berhad that will allow customers to purchase devices through the finance company’s consumer product financing service from October 30 until November 30.

The MoU also means that Progresif will be BIBD At-Tamwil’s preferred telco company for long-term collaboration.

At-Tamwil is a subsidiary of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIDB), offering car and consumer product financing, as well as financial planning services.

Progresif in its statement said consumers who apply for the consumer product financing programme during the one-month period will enjoy a one-time $60 processing fee waiver.

Progresif CEO Hjh Nurul Haniah Hj Jaafar said the telco will also be able to “provide on-the-spot approval of consumer product financing applications, providing added convenience to our customers”.

“Our aim is to continue streamlining our procedures and promotions so that our customer-centric approach gives the customers the innovative buying experience we feel they deserve,” she added.

The signing ceremony between Hjh Nurul Haniah and BIBD At-Tamwil managing director of Hj Muhammad Said Hj Zania took place at the Progresif headquarters in Gadong.

For more information on the financing service, customers can visit Progresif’s website or head over to any of its retail stores.

