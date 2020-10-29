BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports is finalising the national framework on child protection, which will allow authorities to improve data collection in bringing child abuse perpetrators to justice.



The framework will highlight the gaps in child protection including absence of data, said Noor Hidayah Hj Osman, an officer at the Community Development Department (JAPEM).

In an interview with The Scoop on Wednesday, she said the government recognised the importance of centralised data in assessing the effectiveness of intervention programmes.

“We have come to an agreement that it is time for national data [for young person in need of protection] and we are in discussions to develop this,” she added.

The framework will also guide the country in areas that need improvements and the actions that can be taken to protect children, Noor Hidayah said on the sidelines of the Brunei Council on Social Welfare’s (MKM) dialogue on girl children’s access to justice in sexual violence cases.

She added that the framework will be ready soon.

Police data showed that child abuse cases rose from 43 in 2014 to 56 in 2018.

Earlier this year, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar had said the Medical Social Work Division received around 300 cases of “various child safeguarding concerns” including teenage pregnancies every year.

Compiling data on violence against children such as age, ethnicity, gender and disability status is one of the country’s priority areas under the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on the Elimination of Violence Against Children.

JAPEM is responsible for collecting data for deputy public prosecutors or counsels when child abuse cases are brought to court.

The department will also assess whether a family is safe for the child to stay with, or whether they are at risk of being abused.

Children who have been abused or deemed vulnerable to maltreatment are placed at JAPEM’s Welfare Home Complex in Kg Belimbing.



Noor Hidayah said the complex is currently the safest place for children who cannot live with family, relatives or foster parents.

“We will be there with the children to inform, communicate and walk them through the process, she added.

Without family or foster family to accommodate the children, their stay at the welfare home may become long-term.



“Their stay could be from two months up to a year. They can be protected there until they reach 18 years old, but it is not something that we are keen about,” she added.

The officer said it is preferable for a children to stay with family members to safeguard their well-being.



“When it comes to institutionalisation, it is not the most normal way [for a child] to develop.

“There is a need for cognitive, psychological and social development. But in an institution where we have carers who may change according to their schedule, and with rules and regulations…it is not a home, it is still an institution. Once you go out to the real world, it is different,” she added.

Noor Hidayah said education and health are provided to children in out-of-home care, but living with the family helps shape their psychosocial adaptation or the ability to adjust their behaviour based on the circumstances.

MCYS currently has two helplines including Welfare Line 141, which provides counselling and allows the public to report incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The 24-hour ‘Talian Anak 121’ can be contacted to report cases of abuse, neglect and bullying of children, as well as missing children, child trafficking and child pornography.