BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Is your skin craving for more hydration or showing signs of ageing? Pamper yourself with a non-invasive facial treatment that uses Computer Aided Cosmetology Instrument (CACI) to work wonders on your skin.



Beauty parlour Shu Shu Te, also known as SHE Beauty, has brought in the first CACI technology in Borneo to serve its clientele in Brunei.

Its latest facial treatment, the CACI Hydratone, was launched at its Little Soho beauty salon in Batu Bersurat on Sunday.

Shu Shu Te customers can now enjoy the facial treatment that was previously only available at five-star hotels and spas.

The CACI technology has been the go-to facial treatment for Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian.

Business Director of SHE Beauty Vivien Goo, said CACI technology has been at the forefront of the beauty industry for over 26 years.

“We want to continue to serve the locals the best facial treatments and experiences, and the CACI Technology is something that we have been looking forward to for some time now,” she added.

The CACI Hydratone treatment combines active microcurrent rollers with an electrically conductive silicon gel mask that has been infused with powerful hydrating properties.

“The rollers gently massage the face causing the mask to become electrically charged so that the whole face is bathed with rejuvenating energy,” according to CACI’s website.

The treatment is also said to restore tone and firmness of facial muscles, with the gel mask helping to smooth deep lines and wrinkles.

Three years since its launch, SHE Beauty welcomed many firsts this year – from its first celebrity endorser in Brunei to its digital expansion.

SHE Beauty brand ambassador, actress Liyana Yus, described the CACI Hydratone treatment as refreshing and enriching to the skin.



“It is something every woman has to try to appreciate the true meaning of self-care.

“At the end of the day, when you feel beautiful, it changes your outlook on the day or week ahead,” Liyana added.

Interested in the CACI Hydratone treatment? Bookings can now be made by contacting SHE Beauty Hub at 2456868 or 7285111. You can also check out other beauty treatments on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

