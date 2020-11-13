BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Longing for a road trip during the upcoming holidays but don’t have a car big enough to fit your family? The all-new seven-seater Toyota Noah might just be the right car for you.

The minivan is now available at NBT Brunei, the sole distributor of Toyota.

The car dealer is giving you a chance to take a closer look at the new Noah during a showcase at Onecity Shopping Centre from November 13-15.

Carrying the tagline “New, Original, Awesome, Hype”, the minivan promises a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom for all passengers.

Roomy interior

The spacious interior is one of the biggest selling points of the Noah.

Taking a nap on road trips will be more comfortable as the minivan features an ultra-long captain seat in the second row, a first for its class.

An extended wheelbase and improved seat shape further provide more legroom in the second and third row seats.

Storing large luggage will not be a problem as the cargo space has a floor height of 60mm and the third row of seats can be neatly stored on the right and left.

If you’re feeling hungry from the long road trip, the accessories compartment enables you to enjoy your meals on the folding side table with a deck trim bottle holder.

Want to embark on a stargazing trip? The Noah will allow you to do just that with its best-in-class unique twin moon roofs that offer views of the night sky.



Functional performance

The Noah is powered with a 2.0L dual VVT-i engine that pushes out 193Nm/3,800RPM of maximum torque.

It is also equipped with a seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT), allowing improved efficiency and functionality.

Striking design

The new model’s flat and low floor design is fitted with an optimally tuned suspension that ensures a smooth ride with little shaking and greater driving stability.

The low flat floor surface throughout the vehicle also means it is easier for children and the elderly to get in and out of the car.

NBT said the Noah is designed with “a sense of openness”, providing the driver and passengers with panoramic views of the places they visit.

Its side profile is characterised by a large, sweeping window area through to the third row of seats.

The new model also highlights the exclusive front fender for an impressive front view and a wide body to enhance its powerful presence.

It is fitted with LED combination lamps at the rear and LED headlamps with a compact light-guiding clearance lamp.

Peace of mind on the road

The Noah also comes with standard safety features such as three supplemental restraint system airbags and drive-start control, which warns the driver and controls the engine to mitigate collision damage in the event of irregular gear-stick operation.

Worried about driving on a hill with seven people? Fret not because the Noah features a hill start assist system that helps support the car when driving on steep slopes.

A one-touch electric sliding door with dual easy-closing mechanism enables easy automatic opening and closing at the touch of a button rather than by using the door handle.

Head over to Onecity Shopping Centre to find out more about the new Toyota Noah during the three-day NBT showcase from 10am to 10pm. Two other Toyota models – Cross and Camry – will also make an appearance at the showcase. Visit the website for more information or check out updates on the Facebook and Instagram pages.