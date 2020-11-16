BRUNEI-MUARA — Calling all animal lovers! Say hello to a golden pheasant, blue-tongued skink and other exotic animals at Jerudong Park Playground from November 5-29.

Visitors can get up close and personal with animals on display at the ‘Animals in the Park’, which is back for a second time at the Jerudong Park Playground.

From reptiles, birds to aquatic wildlife, the ‘Animals In The Park’ exhibit aims to educate and entertain visitors about the animals on display.

Visitors also have the opportunity to win prizes for participating in a quiz by simply scanning the QR code.

The animal show is one of Jerudong Park Country Club’s initiatives to promote domestic tourism and part of the activities organised for Brunei December Festival 2020.

COVID-19 precautions have been taken to keep people and animals safe, including physical distancing, proper hygiene and crowd control.

Guests must wash their hands or use the hand sanitisers provided, while all footwear must be disinfected at a designated area before and after entering the exhibit.



Visitors need to purchase the $5 Jerudong Play playground entrance fee, on top of the $6 ‘Animals in the Park’ ticket.

Children aged two years and below do not require an entrance ticket to access Jerudong Park playground or ‘Animals in the Park’.

The animal exhibit is open from Thursday to Sunday. Opening hours are from 4pm to 10pm on Thursday; 3pm to 10pm on Friday; and 10am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on ‘Animals In The Park’, check out updates on Instagram and Facebook.