BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei recorded one imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the overall tally of coronavirus infections to 150.

The health ministry said a 37-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving from Egypt via Royal Brunei Airlines’ Kuala Lumpur flight BI874 on November 13.

He showed no signs of infection and is being treated at the National Isolation Centre, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said during a press briefing.



All five close contacts of the patient tested negative for COVID-19 thus far.

There are currently two active coronavirus cases as another imported infection was reported on Monday.

Brunei has recorded 202 days without locally transmitted cases, but nine imported infections had been reported since May 6.



A total of 145 people have recovered from COVID-19, while the death toll stands at three.

Some 558 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation at government monitoring centres.



To date, 75,916 swab tests for the coronavirus have been conducted, making up 16.5 percent of the Brunei population.

