BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The average age of stroke patients in Brunei is much younger than developed countries such as South Korea and the United States, according to a study from the Brunei Neuroscience Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre (BNSRC).



In Brunei, the mean age of stroke patients is 51 compared to 63 in South Korea and 68 in the US.

The study, which was conducted over the past two years, also showed that 65 percent of stroke patients are under the age of 60.

Pg Dr Hjh Siti Nur’ Ashikin Pg Dato Paduka Hj Tengah, director of BNSRC at Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre (PJSC), said more research is needed to determine the cause of younger people suffering from stroke.

“Is it genetics? Is it culture? Is it behaviour?” she said in her speech at an event to commemorate World Stroke Day at PJSC on Wednesday.



Brunei records up to 400 new cases of stroke each year.

Stroke was the fourth leading cause of death, killing 162 people — an increase of 57 percent within five years.

Pg Dr Hjh Siti Nur’ Ashikin said more than half of stroke patients have multiple risk factors, including a worrying trend for illicit drug use.

Most risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity and smoking can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle and controlled with effective treatment.

She further said the majority of stroke patients do not seek early treatment.

“One study showed that only 13 percent of patients arrived in hospital within the crucial 4 1/2 hour time window to receive thrombolysis, whilst other studies have shown that delays are due to limited knowledge of stroke,” she added.

The director said there is a need to continue running awareness campaigns to encourage health-seeking behaviour, especially in acute stroke so that patients visit the hospital in a timely manner.

The studies also found that Brunei’s treatment of stroke is comparable to developed countries.

“Our patients are able to receive clot-busting treatment known as thrombolysis and our centre has started to offer thrombectomy, a treatment to suck out blood clots from blocked blood vessels,” she continued.

Pg Dr Hjh Siti Nur’ Ashikin said stroke is not only devastating because of loss of life, but stroke-related disabilities also affect a person’s livelihood, family and community.

Stroke is the main cause of disability in Brunei and worldwide.