BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Ministry of Health reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a 26-year-old woman who arrived in the country on November 20 from Nepal, after transiting in Kuala Lumpur.

Health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar said the woman tested negative for the coronavirus before her departure from Nepal, but later tested positive when she was swabbed in Brunei during quarantine.

She currently shows no signs of infection and is being monitored at the National Isolation Centre.

Contact tracing also identified two individuals she came into contact with, but both have been confirmed negative for COVID-19.

Even with the government relaxing some restrictions on foreign travellers, there have only been 10 imported cases recorded in Brunei since May 6.

All 10 people initially tested negative for COVID-19 before flying to Brunei, but later produced a positive result after undergoing a second test upon their arrival in the country.

As part of Brunei’s entry requirements, all incoming passengers must produce a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours before their departure to the sultanate.

When they arrive in the country they will be swabbed again and held in isolation until they produce another negative result.

The latest case brings Brunei’s COVID-19 tally to 151, but only three people remain in active treatment at the NIC.

A total of 145 people have recovered from the virus, while the death toll stands at three.

Brunei has gone 209 days without locally transmitted infections.