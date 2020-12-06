BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Need to relax after a long day at work? Brunei’s first local massage appliances brand Boeffi will help you unwind at the comfort of your home with its new massagers.

Among the small massager appliances added to Boeffi’s growing product lineup included Forte Pro – a compact high power massage gun, eye massager Occhio as well as compact massage pillows Vita and Collo.

With Boeffi’s affordable payment plan for the small massagers, customers can enjoy a massage for only $19 per month under the Rent-to-Own plan.

The company achieved its first milestone of selling 1,000 massage chairs in its first year of business.

During its one year anniversary celebration in October, Boeffi rolled out its first foot massager Coscia.

The product launch marks a natural progression for Boeffi in diversifying its product portfolio to coincide with its new slogan of “Better Home Better Living”.

Bruneians’ support is reflected with the local brand expanding to multiple stores in just one year.

Boeffi opened its first brand store at Rimba Point in September 2019, before growing to six outlets at Times Square Shopping Centre, Aman Hills Shopping Centre, KB Sentral, Onecity and The Mall.

Boeffi’s quality products are matched with exceptional service as each plan comes with a full care service for all massage chairs once in every six months within the warranty period.

Boeffi’s trained professionals conduct a thorough servicing at customers’ premises to ensure the massage chair is well-maintained for a longer-lasting product aimed towards customer satisfaction and continued comfort.

The care service includes diagnostic check, alignment check, product lubrication and polishing as well as anti-bacterial cleansing.

In her testimonial, renowned local radio and TV presenter Jenny Malai Ali said Boeffi is her choice of massage chair brand as it offers convenience, especially in the maintenance of massage chairs as well as a flexible monthly repayment option.

“[These are] great reasons to own a Boeffi – you can enjoy this chair with a real peace of mind and that’s why Boeffi should be your choice,” said Jenny, who owns Boeffi’s Bovalino.

Interested in Boeffi’s products? You can find out more information on its website or check out updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.