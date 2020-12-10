BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) opened its refurbished Temburong branch at Bumiputera Complex on Wednesday, in anticipation of increased economic activity in the district.

Officiating at the reopening of the branch, Second Minister of Finance and Economy YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah hoped the upgrading of the bank in Temburong would improve the district’s image as a business and tourist destination.

Temburong is expected to see more business and employment opportunities after the opening of the $1.4 billion Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien bridge in March.

Describing the bridge’s construction as a “game-changer” in the district’s development, the minister said various infrastructure projects are under way including the areas surrounding Bangar town and Dermaga Pekan Bangar.

“We will ensure the development projects prioritise the preservation of Temburong’s unique environment so that it will remain the ‘Green Jewel of Brunei Darussalam,” said YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin, who is also chairman of BIBD.

He added that the Temburong District Development Authority has been planning, monitoring and facilitating projects that aim to raise the standard of living and create economic spin-off opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The minister further said construction of the third BIBD Connects community hub at Labu will start soon.

The first BIBD Connects was built in Lambak Kanan two years ago to offer MSMEs the space to conduct their business at a lower rent.

BIBD said the revamped Temburong banking center, known as Heritage Branch, features a design that represents the district’s brand as ‘Green Jewel of Brunei’.

As the only bank to operate a branch in Temburong, BIBD said the design is a departure from its typical branch concept, making use of more eco-friendly wooden fixtures and lush greenery to enhance its environment.

The courtyard of the Heritage Branch will be used to host pop-up markets and events in hopes of attracting more visitors to the district.