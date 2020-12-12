BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Progresif Media held the premiere screening of its first locally produced original miniseries Serpihan Masa Lalu on Friday.

Serpihan Masa Lalu, or ‘Fragments of Time’, is a coming-of-age story of friendship, love and heartbreak set against a backdrop of some of Brunei’s most picturesque settings, Progresif said in its statement.

The three-part miniseries follows a 21-year-old bookworm named Dalilah, played by debutante actress Wafiqah Abu Bakar, who experiences the highs and lows of first love and heartbreak.

Head of Progresif Media Olivia Ong said: “As the first Progresif Media Original, we are extremely proud of Serpihan Masa Lalu. What the cast and crew have been able to achieve is nothing short of exceptional.

“We hope this production will be well-received by the audience, and that people will also engage with additional podcast series that takes the audience behind the scenes and highlights the creative process,” she added.

The series casts first-time actors Safwan Sofian, Hamizan Iman, Yaseerah Husny, Selina Khoo, Amir Shamri, Ayesha Said, Aiman Mateen and Fakhrul Razi.

The Progresif Media-supported series was produced through a collaborative effort between Vertex Films, NHAT Studio and Kashf Kreative.

Launched in August this year, Progresif Media is a video and audio content streaming platform that aims to showcase the best of local content, creators and culture.

Progresif said local content creators are paid per view, instead of needing 100,000 subscribers to monetise their content on YouTube.

The media streaming service is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, and open for subscription to all Brunei mobile users.