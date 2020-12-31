BRUNEI-MUARA — Not sure what to do during the holidays when you can’t travel? Then take a trip to Jerudong Park Playground and enjoy winter-themed activities with your family.

Wander around DST’s Winter Wonderland and soak up the festive atmosphere — there’s something for everyone, from carnival games and skating to musical shows. You can experience snowfall at Jerudong Park!

At Winter Wonderland, the family can dress up in period costumes from a bygone era, while kids can entertain themselves at the puppet show, storytelling sessions and sled slide.

If you’re feeling hungry, grab a bite from the Street Food Marketplace to refuel for your next adventure. A variety of food options are available, from local street food to more upscale culinary delights.

To enter DST’s Winter Wonderland, visitors need to first purchase a JP entrance ticket for $5 and Snow Village ticket at the Winter Village Tent for $3 on weekday and $4 on weekends.

If you’re a DST subscriber, you can purchase your JP entrance tickets for just $3. A maximum of four tickets can be bought for each DST line.

There are separate fees for the Winter Wonderland activities, with the ticketing counter located inside the Winter Village Tent. Coupons are available at $1 each or you can opt for the $50 bundle.

For the ice-skating rink, tickets are priced at $5 (five coupons) per hour. Make sure to bring your own socks, or you can buy socks for $1.

The sled costs $2 per ride, or you can enjoy three rides for $5.

DST Winter Wonderland is located at JP’s Colonnade Field and will be held until January 3.

So what are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere before the holidays end!



DST Winter Wonderland is open from 2.30pm to 10pm from Wednesdays to Fridays, and 10am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Check out Jerudong Park Playground for the best activities on offer during the school holidays.