BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – All foreign-registered vehicles without valid Exit Entry System (EES) passes must apply for the temporary import permit from January 1, 2021, the Ministry of Finance and Economy (MoFE) announced.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said drivers of any foreign-registered vehicles in Brunei or those that transport goods into the country are required to apply for the temporary import pass through EES.

For applicants who have made an advance payment for the frequent travellers pass or have no plans to travel out of Brunei before the expiration of the EES pass, it is also mandatory for them to obtain and renew their temporary import permit for foreign-registered vehicles.

The applicant will need to select their type of permit – single entry with a $3 service charge per person at each border post or multiple entries that cost $6 per person.

The temporary import permit for vehicles is valid for three months.

Last October, MoFE enforced new regulations that require travellers to pay $3 entry and exit fees at land checkpoints.

As part of COVID-19 measures, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications also made it compulsory for private and commercial foreign-registered vehicles to apply for vehicle pass stickers before entering Brunei.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who did not obtain an EES pass may be prosecuted under Chapter 154 of the Excise Order 2006.

If convicted, the driver or owner may be fined not more than $16,000 or serve a maximum of eight months in jail, or both. A vehicle tax will also be imposed based on the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s assessment.

MoFE said the EES procedures will be updated from time to time depending on the coronavirus situation.

For further information, the public can contact the Royal Customs and Excise Department at 2382361 or 8323741 during office hours, or email info@customs.gov.bn.