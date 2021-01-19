BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Can’t decide which Toyota car model to buy? This weekend, you will get the chance to test drive any of the 21 Toyota vehicles and even win attractive prizes.

From January 22-24, Toyota distributor NBT Brunei is hosting its biggest test drive and giveaway event dubbed “Toyota Mega 21” at BIBD Connects, Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas.

Twenty-one Toyota cars, including hatchback, sedan, MPV and SUV will be available for visitors to test drive, NBT assistant general manager of marketing Audrey Yong announced during a press conference on Saturday.

Those who join the test drive will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw as long as they have a valid driving license and identity card.

Exciting prizes await winners of the lucky draw campaign, from a PS5, iPhone, Android TV to a Nintendo Switch.

One winner will be announced every week until the campaign ends in June.

For every test drive, visitors can also claim $5 vouchers at any of the 21 vendors available on site.

NBT will also hold an outdoor screening of family-themed movies throughout the three-day ‘Toyota Mega 21’ campaign.

Those who are unable to join this weekend can visit the Toyota showroom for a test drive and receive an entry for the lucky draw.

Yong said the test drive at BIBD Connects may be halted if weather conditions are unfavourable.

If you’re feeling hungry or waiting for the rain to subside, you can grab a snack from the 21 vendors on site, including home-based businesses and more established eateries.

Head to the ‘Toyota Mega 21’ event from 2pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 6am to 6pm on Sunday. You can also check out updates on Toyota Brunei’s Facebook and Instagram pages.