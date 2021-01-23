BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Indera Motors has unveiled three luxurious models that are set to make a splash in Brunei — Jaguar’s F-TYPE and F PACE SVR as well as the limited edition Range Rover Fifty.



The car dealer rolled out the new cars during a media preview at its Beribi Showroom on Friday.

Jaguar F-TYPE: New makeover



In need of speed and performance with good looks? The all-new Jaguar F-TYPE has it all.



Equipped with a powerful engine, the F-TYPE received a dramatic exterior facelift and looks more striking than ever.



Stemming from Jaguar’s sports pillar, the sports car’s award-winning design has evolved in the new F-TYPE model, now available in Bluefire.

The new front bumper and subtly enlarged grille deliver even more visual impact and presence, while the rear haunches and new slender rear lights enhance the F-TYPE’s form.

The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with a muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details.

The new F-TYPE in Bluefire is available for $189,800.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR: Sporty yet practical SUV



The Jaguar F-PACE SVR in Ultra Blue takes the practicality of Jaguar’s best-selling SUV and enhances it with Jaguar’s sporty DNA to deliver the ultimate performance.



A Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) vehicle engineered for sheer power and exhilaration, it features a 550PS, 680Nm 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine with a top speed of 283km/h (176mph).

The F-PACE SVR comes with the latest safety technology.

Adaptive cruise control with steering assist operates between 0-180km/h and uses F-PACE’s existing adaptive cruise control functionality with lane centering to steer the vehicle within its lane as it maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front.

Priced at $238,800, the F-PACE SVR is also fitted with a rear camera, front and rear parking aid, head up display, blind spot assist, emergency braking and lane keep assist.

A variable valve active exhaust system ensures the supercharged V8 engine delivers a soundtrack to match its performance.

Inside, the F-PACE SVR gets slimline sports seats featuring the SVR logo while the sport shift selector underlines the SUV’s sports car character.

Jaguar SVO vehicles are engineered for luxury, sports performance and capability, pushing the boundaries in quality materials and customisation.

Range Rover Fifty: 1 of 1970 units worldwide



The limited edition Range Rover Fifty celebrates 50 years of design, refinement and engineering excellence.

There are only 1,970 units worldwide, designed to mark Range Rover’s 50th anniversary and only one unit will ever trek the roads of Brunei.

Range Rover Fifty in Carpathian Grey features bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as unique 22-inch wheels.

The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created personally by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s chief creative officer, which appears on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

The limited edition Range Rover Fifty is valued at $334,800.

You can now make your way to the Indera Motors showroom and view the three new models. For more details, visit the Jaguar Brunei and Land Rover Brunei websites or check out updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.