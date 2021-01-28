BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Lunar New Year festivities are expected to be muted this year as the government has banned celebrants from holding the customary open house, with gatherings limited to immediate family members.

The health minister announced on Thursday that COVID-19 precautionary measures must be taken during the Lunar New Year celebrations, which start on February 12.

Individuals who are feeling unwell or have signs of infection are not permitted to visit or be visited by family, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said during a press briefing.

Physical contact such as handshakes and hugging should be avoided, while sharing of cutlery is also discouraged.

The guidelines were similar to social distancing measures for Raya celebrations last May, despite the country continuing its run of no locally acquired COVID-19 cases for 267 days.

Four new imported cases reported

The government detected four new imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 180.

Two of the cases – a 10-month-old infant and his 26-year-old aunt — arrived from India via Royal Brunei Airlines flight BI4112 on January 15.

Another case involved a 28-year-old man who travelled from Indonesia via Singapore aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ148 on January 15.

A 29-year-old woman also tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from Dubai on January 25 through Singapore Airlines flight SQ148.

Seven active cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre as one fully-recovered patient was discharged in the past 24 hours.

The minister said the latest infections meant that there was an increasing trend of imported COVID-19 cases in Brunei, which correlate with the mounting number of cases worldwide.

Brunei has logged 39 imported cases since the last local COVID-19 transmission was reported on May 6 last year.

Global coronavirus cases passed the 100 million mark on Wednesday, accounting for 1.3 percent of the world population.

The US topped the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections with over 25 million cases, followed by India and Brazil.

Brunei has categorised countries such as the US, UK, Malaysia and India as high-risk, deferring Bruneian students’ return to universities in these countries until least February 28.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham said strict border control, such as quarantine and testing, have contributed to the government’s success in preventing the infection from spreading in the country.